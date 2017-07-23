I HAD a very interesting and exciting five weeks visiting a few cities in the U.S. promoting my brand and trying to take a few days off. When you are a workaholic and really enjoy what you do, it is easy not to have a day off.

I started Conversation and Clothing with Sonia Noel a year ago in Guyana, then took it to Brooklyn NY, Boston and Texas. I also had the opportunity to meet some very influential people who expressed their desire to partner with me on some future projects.

Later on, Queens, Atlanta, and Mississippi were added. I love my career as a designer, but using the platform of fashion to inspire lives is very meaningful.

I receive lots of very encouraging messages from people every day saying how much my work motivates them to do better.

Dr Tanya Destang Beurbeun is a woman of substance whom I admire and respect.

During this trip, I received this message from her: “Hi Sonia, have to tell you how much I admire the work you’ve been doing . I know you’re an amazing designer and I proudly own four of your pieces, but I’m now even prouder to wear them, knowing how much you’re transforming lives. So proud to know and love you.”

Meeting me and wearing my designs must be more than a fashion statement.

Conversation and Clothing with Sonia Noel varies from politics, to career, family life, life’s challenges, relationships, etc.

The atmosphere is so comfortable that people open up and feel safe to do so even with people they are meeting for the first time. In some cases, people got emotional and cried because they heard or said something that hit home. We take it for granted sometimes not knowing how much people are hurting.

When I make a difference in the life of someone else it also energises my own life and will to do even more. I spend a lot of time creating moments that will continue to bring value into my life to benefit others. I talk about the human capital very often, because sometimes the value is underestimated although it is the most important of all the resources we have.

My last Sunday morning in NY was spent at the Liberty Bible Fellowship with Pastor Joe Persaud and his beautiful congregation. Pastor Persaud is the person who initiated the Hope is Rising Rally at D’Urban Park in June.

We all need to be hopeful sometimes just to get through the day and that is why it is dangerous when people become hopeless.

There are so many negative forces everywhere and we need to counteract them with uplifting thoughts while giving them a push, so that people can realise their potential and want to be the best version of themselves.

I am so appreciative for these opportunities in my work and personal life and one of my favourite quotes comes to mind:

“We learned about gratitude and humility — that so many people had a hand in our success; from the teachers who inspired us to the janitors who kept our schools clean and we were taught to value everyone’s contribution and treat everyone with respect.” Michelle Obama

Last year, I commenced the Conversation and Clothing series in Guyana and this year I will climax it here on July 28 at the Courtyard Mall.

Send us a message if you are interested in attending to beyondtherunway1@gmail.com or visit our FB Beyond the runway as we continue this beautiful journey called life Beyond the Runway.