‘Boiled to Perfection’

How Mabaruma’s ‘best boiled corn’ maker rose to local fame

IT is said that ‘in the midst of hunger there is plenty.’ But every so often we miss the opportunity of zeroing in on that abundant source, simply because we are so consumed with lamenting over what we do not have, that we fail to see what promises to be a virtual ‘gold mine’ waiting to be discovered.

But this is not the case with Yonette Boyer, the popular ‘boiled corn vendor’ plying her trade at the Kumaka Water Front in the Mabaruma Sub Region. It is amazing what the previously unemployed mother of three has been able to achieve, simply by thinking outside of the box, and today, she has a business with assured sales and it continues to get bigger and better.

Yonette’s product is not just any kind of boiled corn, but quality, freshly cooked boiled corn; it is irresistible, spicy and juicy corn, cooked in coconut milk, and garnished with small amounts of thick leaf ‘calaloo.’

It’s the kind of delectable flavour that keeps customers coming back for more and now they’re demanding it, not only as a snack or for pastime munching, but even at meal times, and more recently it’s being used as a finger food when folks are having a few drinks or cocktails.

Reflecting on how she got started, Yonette likened it unto a prime example of how necessity is the mother of invention. It was at a time when jobs were not easy to come by in the neighbourhood, she said, and with growing children, her bills were continuing to mount. And so, she began thinking outside of the box. It was then that it dawned on her that she had ready access to corn and therefore could go into a virtually non-traditional trade on the Kumaka Market.

Of course, it would be lucrative, she thought, since the capital required for her to start the business was negligible and she knew that she was only going to put out a product that was simply the best, and of a quality that would offer her an assured market.

It worked and today, known for her tasty, nutritious product, prepared and sold under hygienic conditions, she is avidly sought after, as the vendor with the best boiled corn one could ask for.

Health benefits of corn

And while Yonette’s business provides a tasty option for the residents in her community, she is also providing them with a healthy and nutritious addition to their diet. Corn or maize is known for controlling diabetes, preventing heart ailments, lowering hypertension and preventing of neural-tube defects at birth. Corn is one of the most popular cereals in the world and forms the staple food in many countries, and ideally, thrives well in the North-West region.

According to ‘Organic Facts’ by de Deutsch, “Corn not only provides the necessary calories for healthy, daily metabolism, but it is also a rich source of vitamins A, B and E as well as many minerals. It is also rich in vitamin B constituents, especially Thiamin and Niacin.

Thiamin is cited as being essential for maintaining nerve health and cognitive function. Fibre helps to bulk up bowel movements, which stimulates peristaltic motion and even stimulates the production of gastric juice and bile.

It can also add bulk to overly loose stools, which can slowly reduce the chances of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and diarrhoea. Its high fibre content ensures that it plays a significant role in the prevention of digestive ailments such as constipation and haemorrhoids as well as colorectal cancer. It is also high in antioxidants and is also known to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.”

Corn is also known to provide many health benefits, due to the presence of quality nutrients within its kernels. Besides being a delicious addition to any meal, it is also rich in phytochemicals, and it provides protection against a number of chronic diseases.

According to Deutsch, corn reduces the risk of haemorrhoids and colorectal cancer and also aids in alleviating digestive problems such as constipation and haemorrhoids, as well as lowering the risk of colon cancer.