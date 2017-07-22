Our young champions

THERE is so much our young people have to offer society if given the right environment and opportunity, and this truth continues to be proven time and time again. With approximately three quarters of the population falling within this demographic the potential can be limitless.

For those who think Guyana’s worst days are ahead of us or that all is lost, such can easily be disproved looking at the young whose future is ahead of them, and who in many instances continue to make us proud. Such acknowledgment is not intended to ignore evidence of anti-social behaviours, society’s concern in this regard, and the need to address these as matters of national priority to halt and reverse the tide.

Technologically, Guyana is not on par with developed countries and may it be said, even among our Caribbean and South American neighbours. Our youths’, compared to their counterparts in other societies, ability is not considered equivalent in mathematics, science, engineering and technology. Where countries such the United States (U.S.) and others, at the highest level of government dedicate resources and promote the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as progressive paths to development and being able to compete and out-compete other societies, Guyana lags.

When Guyanese in the diaspora decided they were going to invest in a STEM Programme, using tools such as social media to bring about awareness, raise funding and support, as a matter of confidence in the young, the cynical may not have seen this a worthy pursuit. Following the path of the six-member team who visited the U.S. to compete with 164 other countries for the top positions, it won’t be surprising if any held the view this was a joy ride because such ability is not among those resident here.

The participants, ages 15-19, Ryan Benschop (team captain), Anthony Frank, Arianna Mahase, Christopher Nelson, Sahief Poese and Vevekeanand Ramnarace did us proud, achieving 10th space out of 165 countries worldwide. With the kindling and nurturing of a new interest in less than a year, and four months to prepare for the international stage, the team piloted with the support and guidance of others, achieved another feat for Guyana. Success was not only achieved by the space won, but in the rallying of Guyanese, at home and abroad, across ethnic diversity, in support of them. The Golden Arrowhead was not only physically waved by the participants, mentors and chaperons, but also technologically on social media and elsewhere. Guyana was competing against the world.

This show of patriotism says to us, that deep within we recognise that felt need for oneness and have the heart to proudly identify. As a nation, this is an aspiration yearned for in our everyday lives though at times it can be elusive. In the absence of an identity and proud proclamation of we lose the essence of our being, who we are, what needs to be done, and embark on what we are capable of doing.

This is a proud moment for us as Guyanese and the young who participated are shining examples and serve as encouragement for those at home. The team’s welcome Wednesday at the Cheddi Jagan Airport was befitting of the champions they are. This passion for competition, the thirst for knowledge, setting new boundaries and creating new frontiers, vital to human development must become part of the national curriculum and see resources dedicated to such pursuits. Those who have made this possible should be allowed the space and support to continue their work, as they have demonstrated that they know what is required to compete and win, even at short notice and with limited resources. Tenth space, though the final determination of the score, was not without placing first in others rounds, in spite of challenges. Like our young sportsmen and women who continue to distinguish themselves on the regional and international stages, our budding scientists who participated in the First Global Robotics Competition have too placed Guyana proudly on the map. Congratulations! Congratulations! Congratulations!