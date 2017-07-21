Wanted bulletin issued for man who escaped GPHC

Marlon Jeffery aka “Melvor Jeffery” called “Buck” is wanted by the police for escaping from lawful custody from the Georgetown Public Hospital on July 19. He was held for possession of firearm and ammunition and two counts of discharging a loaded firearm.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Marlon Jeffery aka “Melvor Jeffery” called “Buck” is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Name: Marlon Jeffery

Alias: Melvor Jeffery called “Buck”

Ethnic Origin: Mixed Race

Age: 18 years