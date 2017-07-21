Guyanese miners killed in Venezuela

THREE Port Kaituma, North West District miners met a brutal end following a robbery at a mining camp at the Venezuela border on Thursday morning.

Commander of Police ‘F’ Division Rabindranath Budhram confirmed that the men, Vernon Eudoxie, 63, Cologne Solomon, 23, an ex-policeman and Samuel Moses, 19, were killed during the incident.

Another man, Joel Paton, 19, of Supenaam, was injured and is being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after being transferred from the Port Kaituma Hospital.

The incident occurred around 03:00hrs on Thursday at a Brazilian-owned mining camp at an area known as “Imatake Backdam” across the Venezuela border.

The area is located some five hours from the Five Star backdam outside Port Kaituma.

Reports are that the men were robbed on several occasions by Spanish-speaking men prior to Thursday’s incident.

The intruders assaulted the miners as they slept and during the melee, several miners were forced to scamper into the bushes as their colleagues were assaulted.

The bodies of the deceased were brought out of the area on Thursday night and taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital mortuary.

Euxodie’s sister told the Guyana Chronicle that the family was shocked as news of her brother’s death surfaced. She said the family was told that five gunmen pounced on the mining camp and started firing gunshots at the sleeping miners.

The woman added that her brother and his colleagues were robbed on several occasions by suspected Venezuelan gunmen.

There have been reports of Spanish-speaking marauders robbing mining camps on both sides of the border in recent weeks. Reports are that there is a gang operating in the rough terrain of the Cuyuni, Region Seven.

For years, Guyanese miners have been operating on the Venezuelan side of the border. It is unclear whether they have been operating legally.