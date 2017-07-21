More than 21 International athletes to descend on Linden next month

MORE than 20 international athletes are on the cards for the eighth annual Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic, which was officially launched yesterday morning, for the first time in Linden, at Chicken’s Stag Bar on Republic Avenue,

The athletes will be coming from across eight different countries – the United States of America, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Bahamas, St Lucia, Martinique, and for the first time at the meet, Uganda and Barbados.

The international athletes will compete against Guyana’s best on August 12-13 at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, where over $2M in cash and prizes will be up for grabs at the inter-club meet.

Present at yesterday’s launch was Director of Sport Christopher Jones, Mayor of Linden Carwyn Holland as well as chairmen of the Boyce and Jefford committee, Colin Boyce and Edison Jefford.

The winning club will walk away with $1M while $500 000 will be for second- placers, $300 000 for third-placers and $200 000 for fourth-placers.

In addition, the competition has six international events, namely the male and female 200m, male 800m, female 1500m and the male and female long jump.

Each of the international events carries a US$500 purse with US$250 for the winner; US$150 to second place and US$100 for third. The male and female champion athletes will also cash in, running away with $50 000 each.

Eight gate prizes will also be given away to lucky ticket-holders. Children’s tickets are available at ZSK Beverage Depot only for $500 while all other tickets will be $1 000 at the venue on the day.

Movements Sound, DJ Winston, Father Moey and Determine Immortal Sound will be providing the Entertainment throughout the event.

At yesterday’s launch, Jones lauded the meet and its organisers for continuing Guyana’s most longstanding lucrative meet. Jones also commended the organisers for staying true to their commitment to seeing the meet remain in Linden.

“Boyce and Jefford, I want to commend you and ask that you ensure your Classic goes beyond eight years,” Jones said.

Sentiments reiterated by Holland during his address, noting how elated he is to see such an outstanding event continue in his town, saying, “Speaking on behalf of the Linden community, we are heartened to have this event here again.”

He believes that the continued effort of the organisers to remain steadfast with a “signature event” in Linden shows enormous commitment to the community of Linden.

Holland pleaded with Lindeners to come out in numbers and show appreciation for the consistent confidence the organisers have shown in the community.