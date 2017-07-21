Landfill site being restored in phases

IN order to restore the Haags Bosch dumpsite to landfill standard, the Ministry of Communities will be working in three phases to have every aspect of the site fully functional.

After a fire destroyed most of the dumpsite at Eccles, East Bank Demerara last year, the management had to employ temporary methods to ensure proper waste disposal.

Subsequent to a tour of the site on Friday, site supervisor for the Ministry of Communities Solid Waste Management Unit, Lloyd Stanton, told Guyana Chronicle that a temporary cell was used to dispose of the garbage after the fire.

“That area is being treated, reshaped and covered… peripheral drainage is also being developed around it,” he said.

They will however be moving back to “cell one” so they can regain landfill standard but that will be done in a three-phase process.

As part of phase one, they cleaned the site by reshaping and compacting the existing pile. This will be complemented by phase two which includes the rehabilitation of buildings in the area and the scale.

And, phase three will include the construction of cell two.

“Three and two can run together if we get the funding as soon as possible,” said Stanton while adding that work is moving at a slow rate.

Although the waste disposal is under control, he pointed out that there is still the issue of commingled waste — waste streams that are mixed together.

Piles of metal are mixed with decomposable garbage, so they have problems reducing them before they get to the cells.

Their solution to this problem is to separate the metal and await the recommencement of the scrap metal trade.

The ministry is looking at more machinery to separate the garbage.

Minister within the Ministry of Communities Dawn Hastings said she is pleased with the operations and will be looking to address pertinent issues.

The minister was pleased with the acquisition of a tyre and wood shredder that are helping with destruction of materials that are difficult to breakdown.