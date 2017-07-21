Khan urges cricket fans to take early advantage of CPL tickets

… Berbice’s Seon Glasgow included in Warriors training camp

EXCITEMENT is mounting here and cricket fans are encouraged to take early advantage in acquiring their tickets for the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches scheduled for August 17, 19, 20 and 22 at the Guyana National Stadium. Providence.

The local ticketing office, located at 238 Camp and Quamina Streets, Georgetown, was officially opened yesterday, and Operations Manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Omar Khan, is urging Guyanese to take advantage of the orderly system in acquiring their tickets early.

“We want to urge all our cricket fans, all the Guyanese public to come out early. There is no rush there is a very orderly system in place for you to get your tickets; there is no hassle so take advantage of that situation,” Khan stated.

Tickets cost $5 000 for the Red and Green Stands; $3 000 for the Orange Stand and $2 500 for the Grass Mound, and, according to Khan, there is no restriction on the amount of tickets patrons wish to purchase.

Meanwhile, car pass for each match day cost $1500 for inside the stadium tarmac, while parking between the stadium and Ramada Hotel will cost $500.

Patrons can purchase their tickets or car pass from 09:00hrs to 17:00hrs, Mondays to Fridays, 09:00hrs to 13:00hrs on Saturdays.

Apart from the CPL ticketing office in Georgetown, tickets will be available to patrons in Berbice and Essequibo early next week. However, Khan indicated that the venues for those counties will be made public shortly.

The ticketing office also houses the merchandise store which has a variety of Amazon Warriors replica uniforms, cricket gear and many memorabilia.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the Warriors’ developmental programme, Khan revealed that talented all-rounder Seon Glasgow will be a part of the training camp in order to have him exposed at a different level.

Further, Khan pointed out that the Warriors’ first step to winning their first title will commence on July 26, with a one-week training camp.

He, however, noted that while the majority of the members will assemble on July 25, Pakistani all-rounder Sohail Tanvir will join the squad on July 26, while New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, and Australian middle-order batsman Chris Lynn will arrive in the afternoon.

Khan pointed out that the coaching staff remains the same as last year, with former West Indies off-spinner Roger Harper the head coach, with former Guyana first-class cricketer and current coach of the Guyana Jaguars, Esaun Crandon, the assistant coach.

Fans can expect to witness cricket match rivalry between the Jamaica Tallawahs, Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Stars.

The host team (Guyana Amazon Warriors) take on the Jamaica Tallawahs on August 17 from 20:00hrs; Trinbago Knight Riders on August 19 from 12:00hrs; Barbados Tridents on August 20 from 18:00hrs and St Lucia Stars on August 22 from 18:00hrs.

The squad will depart for Fort Lauderdale, Florida on August 2. During the Florida leg, the Warriors will play St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in two games before returning to the Caribbean.

The South American-based franchise has been one of the most consistent sides since the tournament’s inception, reaching the final in 2013, 2014 and 2016. In 2015, the Guyana Amazon Warriors reached the semifinals phase.

This year the Warriors have raked in six newcomers in their squad. Destructive Jamaican wicket-keeper/batsman Chadwick Walton will head to the franchise this season, as well as Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan. The big-hitting ICC Americas opener Steven Taylor will also suit up for the Warriors, along with Barbados all-rounder Roshon Primus and the Guyanese pair, batsman Gajanand Singh and fast bowler Keon Joseph.

Joseph was called in as a replacement for the injured Ronsford Beaton in the Guyana Amazon Warriors squad in 2013. However, he did not play a match.

The retained players are Tanvir, Guptill, Lynn, Trinidad and Tobago all-rounder Rayad Emrit, Trinidad and Tobago batsman Jason Mohammed, Guyanese trio Veerasammy Permaul, Assad Fudadin and Steven Jacobs and Trinidad and Tobago wicketkeeper/batsman Steven Katwaroo.

The fifth edition of Hero Caribbean Premier League opens on August 4 in St Lucia and the final is set for September 9 in Trinidad and Tobago.