GWI deserves special commendation

Dear Editor

Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, along with his Billing and Customer Service Management teams, deserves open commendation for swiftly and actively addressing a matter surrounding Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI)’s service. This follows my ventilation in an earlier article a few days ago regarding billing discrepancies on an account that I pay.

Guyana is a country where most officials and decision-makers upwards of supervisorial levels often claim to be busy with meetings and various forms of engagements all day long. It is a virtual impossibility to receive acknowledgements and responses to correspondence, much less meet with those types of gods in person, unless one holds a significant hierarchical position in society or hail from the ABC caucus. I consider myself an ordinary citizen with the singular focus of thriving for the best possible life while God gives me breath in Guyana. For this reason, I am absolutely impressed by the attitude, responsiveness and availability of GWI’s management to address the matter I highlighted. My respect for them and their hard work has increased immensely.

Our meeting was cordial, fruitful and gave hope for an unfolding new dimension of customer service.

There are a number of positive and promising outputs emanating from that engagement. The GWI team read and clearly understood the content of my article. They investigated the matter. There was a collaborative effort to resolve it. They availed themselves. They acknowledged what went wrong and by whom. They provided an apology and a resolution was immediately initiated to correct the problem.

Part of the aforementioned resolution lies with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC). Dr. Van-West Charles and his team are already engaging the PUC on addressing the broader issues. The issue I addressed, which many other consumers lament about, may not have required our engagement if the PUC and GWI had been able to forge greater public awareness.

Nevertheless, expedient progress is being made in that regard and I can only wish them well!

Regards,

Orette Cutting