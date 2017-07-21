GTT ‘Do More’ Tapeball tournament moves to Uitvlugt today

THE Uitvlugt Community Centre ground will be the venue for today’s action in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) inaugural Tapeball cricket tournament from 10:00hrs.

According to the organisers, over 25 teams will take the field in the 7-a-side, ‘win or go home’ style event. The teams will battle until the top two teams remain.

The final of the competition which started last weekend at the National Park tarmac will take place on July 30 at the GCC ground.

$200 000 will be awarded to the winning team, while second- and third-place teams will collect $100 000 and $50 000 respectively.

Justin Nedd, GTT Chief Executive Officer had stated that the event is being used by the company to give back to the communities, adding that “this will also bowl off the cricket season, since GTT is also the proud sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors.” (Rawle Toney)