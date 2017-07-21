Gov’t needs to beef up capabilities of joint services

Dear Editor,

ThHE Government needs more independent capabilities for the Joint Services – Trucks, Helicopters, Airplanes and more equipment to be effective.

The Government needs to equip the joint services with equipment to deal with the current crisis at hand. The recent prison break shows limited trucks owned by the GDF and the limited, three-seater Bell 206 helicopters showed the lack of ability to insert troops with the larger 17-seater Bell 412 helicopters the GDF used to operate.

The limited equipment of the GDF remains obvious when the bandits continue to control the backdam and attack and rob the miners. There are no larger helicopters or trucks available to provide support. Also, during the recent flood and need to access the interior of Guyana, the joint services had no trucks and helicopters to provide relief. We now have several groups of armed men robbing mining camps in the interior and no means for the government to respond with a large armed force to land in a remote area with helicopters and their own trucks to deal with the rising criminal activity by these gangs.

Regards

Harold Singh