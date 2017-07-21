Fisherman stabbed to death at Meadow Bank

POLICE are hunting for a suspect “Chokadag” following the fatal stabbing of a fisherman at Meadow Bank Wharf, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Thursday night during a fracas.

Police said they are making stringent efforts to apprehend the male suspect who is alleged to have fatally stabbed a fisher monger. A probe revealed that the victim, Chan Wen Wong, 42, of Lot 14 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, and the suspect had a quarrel which resulted in a physical confrontation.

They were parted by onlookers and the victim walked away only to be pursued by the suspect who whipped out a sharp object and stabbed him to the left region of his chest and fled the scene.

Wong collapsed after being injured and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination. A visit to the man’s residence in Campbellville saw no one at the apartment which is occupied by a group of Chinese nationals, who are employed at Mei Tung Restaurant which is located on the second floor of Buddy’s Building on Sheriff Street.

At the Chinese eating house, employees said that Wong was a cook at the restaurant some years ago, but quit and turned to fishing and used to be at sea for long periods.

Employees added that Wong who used to hang around the wharf area when he was not at sea, came to Guyana as a child with his Chinese parents who have since passed away. They related that his parents had a business in the North West and after they died Wong came to the city and he was a cook at the restaurant for some time.

Police told the Guyana Chronicle that the suspect is known to law enforcement officials and efforts are being made to locate him.