Escapees not together

THE FIVE prison escapees remain on the run and Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud believes that the men are not together as was originally suspected. Meanwhile, one weapon- a pistol, still remains unaccounted for after the Camp Street fire, Prisons Director Gladwyn Samuels has said.

The director related this to the Guyana Chronicle at a press conference held at the Ministry of Public Security, Brickdam, Georgetown. This missing weapon was not discovered even as rehabilitation works, which include the removal of debris, at the Camp Street prison are underway. To this end, Samuels explained that there were two places the weapons were stored in, the Prison’s arms’ store and in the operations room.

“Due to the magnitude of the fire, some of the weapons [in the operations room] have been damaged beyond recognition and that is what is causing the issues,” Samuels related to the Guyana Chronicle.

He did not confirm that the missing weapon is among those that have been disfigured, but stressed that this is the most probable explanation for the whereabouts of that weapon. However, at the last press conference Samuels had highlighted that all of the weapons, except one, from the prison’s arms store had been accounted for. He did not mention that weapons were stored in the prison’s operations room, which is located at the top floor of the prison.

Despite this incongruity, Samuels ruled out the possibility of this weapon being illegally removed since according to him, the operations room was guarded until every prisoner had been escorted out of the blazing prison.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police reiterated that police officers are still pursuing the five prison escapees: Stafrei Alexander, Cobena Stephens aka “OJ”, Mark Royden Williams and Uree Varswyk. It was reported in the Guyana Chronicle on July 19 that police had encountered Alexander in Port Mourant, Berbice and shot him in a confrontation. Seelall, however, could not confirm whether Alexander was shot, but he highlighted that blood was indeed seen.

In light of intelligence report the police service has received, it was disclosed that the five escapees are not travelling together, as was once believed. “He [Alexander] is alone, they are all alone,” Seelall disclosed. As investigations into the whereabouts of the five prison escapees continue, Fire Chief Marlon Gentle noted that investigations have also been launched and assured that there will be a conclusion shortly.