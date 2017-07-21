Duo charged in $85M cocaine bust

TWO Essequibo residents who were arrested following an $85M cocaine bust made by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard on a vessel on the Pomeroon River, were on Thursday charged.

John DaSilva, a 45-year-old farmer of Grant Strong Hope, Pomeroon and Kevin Fitz Gordon, 34, of Jim Housing Scheme, Essequibo were jointly charged with drug trafficking before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Particulars of the charge alleged that the duo on July 17, 2017 at Pomeroon River trafficked 94.954 kilograms of cocaine. The men pleaded not guilty to the allegations. They were represented by Attorney-at-law Mark Waldron. An official of the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) explained to the court that investigation into the matter is incomplete.

The Chief Magistrate remanded the two men and transferred the matter to the Charity Magistrate’s Court for August 28, 2017.

According to reports DaSilva and Gordon were intercepted on July 17, while heading to Georgetown on a vessel but when they saw the Coast Guard boat they decided to turn around and tried to escape. A substance suspected to be cocaine was found in the vessel.

They were intercepted about four miles off the mouth of the Pomeroon River. The men, vessel and suspected narcotics were handed over to CANU officers. Gordon was previously charged and placed before the court in 2015 for the possession of 1.0854 kg of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He was acquitted on the charge but in June 2017 he was arrested by CANU ranks for possession of a large quantity of US currency and handed over to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).