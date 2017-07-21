Dr Roopnaraine withdraws resignation

PUBLIC Service Minister, Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine has withdrawn his resignation as a government minister and Member of Parliament, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced on Thursday.

Dr. Roopnaraine, who held the post of education minister, was recently re-assigned to the Public Service Ministry, a new ministry created by President David Granger.

There was much speculation about his dissatisfaction with the move, but Dr. Roopnaraine has stated that he will serve at the behest of the head-of-state.

Speaking at his Post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP), Harmon said President Granger met with Dr. Roopnaraine on Wednesday afternoon and had a “very fruitful” discussion regarding his portfolio, among other matters.

“It was clear after that meeting that Dr. Roopnaraine would continue to serve as a minister in the government, as a Member of Parliament and as a valued member of our Cabinet,” Harmon said.

He assured that the APNU+AFC coalition government values Dr. Roopnarine’s contribution to Guyana and noted that the President placed emphasis on same during Wednesday’s meeting.

“Dr Roopnaraine’s contribution to this country and his ability and capacity to continue to contribute is one which the President spoke about and was very happy that Dr. Roopnaraine has actually pledged to continue serving in the interest of all of Guyana,” said the minister of state.

Asked why Dr. Roopnaraine tendered his resignation, Harmon said the former education minister felt that “his health situation was making it challenging for him to be able to contribute to the level with which he expected to contribute”.

Notwithstanding Dr. Roopnaraine’s submission, the President has given him all assurance that he will receive as much support as needed to ensure he continues to function effectively in his ministry.

Harmon told reporters that President Granger was “very happy that Dr. Roopnaraine has actually pledged to continue serving in the interest of Guyana”.

Meanwhile, the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) confirmed that Dr. Roopnaraine who represents the party in the coalition government had resigned but declined to state the reasons for him tendering his resignation.

The party said it was in full agreement with his decision.

“Dr. Roopnaraine consulted with the WPA prior to him submitting his resignation letter and he gave us his reasons and we are in full agreement. The decision is his and we fully support him,” WPA Executive, Dr. David Hinds told the Guyana Chronicle.

President Granger earlier Wednesday stated that he was in receipt of a letter from Dr. Roopnarine but declined to state the content of the missive.

“I received a letter from Dr. Roopnaraine, the contents of which I will not disclose. But he cannot resign until I have accepted his resignation. And, as far as I’m concerned, I have not done so,” President Granger told reporters at State House.

At that time, the head-of-state said he will have to meet with Dr. Roopnaraine to discuss “certain matters” after which “if he wishes to speak with the media, he [can] speak with the media. But right now Dr. Roopnaraine remains a member of the Cabinet”.