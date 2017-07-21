Dancing with a difference… EDC hosts debut production

IT’S been a long time coming, and it’s finally here, as Euphoria Dance Crew (EDC) hosts their first production called, “Summer Get Down” tomorrow at the Theatre Guild, showcasing some of the newest members of the EDC family.

With the popularity that Euphoria has been garnering through the years, this show is one that’s well anticipated, and the group, comprising Carlus Persaud, Jemal Ellis and Seon Douglas, is promising that they are going to deliver and live up to all your expectations.

“This is going to be the first ever of all our hip hop/afrohouse/dancehall show that Guyana has ever had. The style of dance is different,” Carlus explained when he gave The Buzz the 411.

“As far as we know, dance shows are normally contemporary, modern, Indian, African and ballroom genre. So the show is going to be different from the whole traditional shows Guyana normally has. It’s a more modern set of dance styles, with new faces and new talents we are putting forward.”

Holding a show like this is something that has been on the books for Euphoria for quite a while now, ever since they began gaining popularity with their astounding break-dancing and krump-style performances.

While they’ve always done it for the love of it, the boys would love nothing more than to see their passion become a business.

“It has always been one of our biggest goals and dreams to do a show, because it’s only dance companies and dance groups that are very professional. There are only three or four dance companies that do shows like this, so we really wanted to reach that level,” Carlus pointed out.

It all came to a head when the boys won first place at E-Networks/RED Entertainment’s talent show, ‘The Spotlight’ last December, and grabbed that $2.5M grand prize that went along with it.

“What happened was that during The Spotlight competition, we realised that we did have a lot of potential, more than what we thought we had, and the competition helped us to grow so much more; think much more about the future,” Carlus said, adding:

“Rather than just thinking about dancing, dancing, dancing, instead we were thinking more business-wise and to make it something huge.”

So, shortly after the win, the boys opened their own dance studio, and were just oh-so overwhelmed by the response and support.

“After we won The Spotlight, we were like, ‘You know what? It’s time we start pushing to put ourselves out there, because if we don’t do something for ourselves, no one is going to do anything for us.’

“So that’s when we decided to invest in ourselves, and invest in a dance studio,” Carlus said.

However, the boys have put a pause on the dance classes since May, as they began focusing on working with just a few selected students to be a part of their show.

If you’re there at Theatre Guild on Saturday night, you’ll get the chance to judge for yourself just how good teachers the boys have been, when the students step out. And don’t be afraid to tell it like it is.

The boys selected 14 of their best students, and have welcomed them into the EDC family; the protégés are called kings and queens. You’ll be seeing six queens and five of those kings on display tomorrow night.

How the night’s show is going to go is that it’s going to be divided up into four sections.

“One section is a medley of different music, just showcasing the different styles of dance that we do. The next section is “Fantasies”, and, well, the name speaks for itself,” Carlus said, adding:

“The third section is “Dance Saved Us“, so it’s mostly surrounding concepts where dancing helped us in some way. And the final section is the whole summer get down, where we have a kind of beach-vibe, party-vibe going down. It has a lot of drama inside so it will be interesting.”

You can also prepare to see performances from GTT Jingle Song Competition winner, Calvin.