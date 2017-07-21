Courtney Noel to launch new single today

YOU know him as the ‘Arrowhead’ singer, but Courtney Noel has decided to step outside of his comfort zone and produce a Chutney-soca single called “Chutney Gyal!” which he will be launching today.

“I wrote the song a few years ago, but I never felt confident in a genre new to me,” Noel said. His confidence was boosted, however, when he met fellow Guyanese singer, Terry Gajraj, who was enthusiastic about collaborating with him.

After getting familiar with each other, Noel and Gajraj were able to record this single in October 2016 while in New York. However, the song was kept “under wraps”, according to Noel, because he wanted to release the song just before the video is filmed.

According to him, the song has an upbeat rhythm, with verses showing admiration for this girl, but both he and Gajraj will be singing some lyrics in Hindi.

It will be released today on NCN Channel 11 at 10h00.

“I didn’t want to release it until we get the video part going,” the singer said. He “Chutney Gyal”, he said, is about two lads fighting for the love and attention of a local beauty, and this will be portrayed in the music video.

Moreover, the video seeks to present the beauty of Guyana and its people, and to showcase that two sons of the soil, who, though they are of different races, can collaborate to make something special.

The musician highlighted that he is very patriotic, despite living abroad, and showcasing that there is unity among Guyanese is a step in the right direction for him.

While the song is being released today, the video will be released in about three weeks. In fact, Noel is currently visiting Guyana not only to release his song, but to film this video.

“I’m co-producing this video along with local producer Darrell Pugsley, and I’m trying to showcase as much of the Guyanese culture as I possibly can,” Courtney stated.

He sought to incorporate local beauties in the video, since, as he puts it, “Nothing beats Guyanese girls.”

This video is expected to be a ‘mini-film’, and would serve as a precursor to a film project Courtney has been working on for more than 10 years.

When the overseas-based Guyanese spoke to the Guyana Chronicle earlier this year, he explained that the film, like the song, is about an inter-racial love story that starts in Richmond Hill, New York and ends on the Iwokrama Canopy Walkway here in Guyana.

The working title of this film is, “Similar differences”.

A remix of “Chutney Gyal”, he said, will be released with the video, but he did not go into details.

While currently without sponsors for his video, Noel has highlighted that he would like local corporate entities to come onboard, not to sponsor him, but to promote the Guyanese sounds.

Though trying to promote this new song, Noel implored all to listen to more of his songs.

“Arrowhead is not the only song I’ve sung; I have lots and lots of other songs,” Noel said, adding:

“Creation of a Nation and Unite Guyana, are some of the really special songs I wrote for the 50th Anniversary Celebrations last year.”