Campbellville man stabbed to death, police hunt for ‘Chokadag’

Police are on the hunt for a male suspect who answers to the nickname “CHOKADAG” and who is alleged to have fatally stabbed a fisherman Thursday night at the Meadow Bank Wharf, East Bank Demerara.

According to a police report, investigations revealed that the victim, Chan Wen Wong, 42 years, of 14 Seaforth Street, Campbellville and the suspect had an altercation which resulted into a physical confrontation.

They were parted by onlookers and the victim walked away only to be pursued by the suspect, who whipped out a sharp object and stabbed him [victim] to the left region of his chest and fled the scene.

The victim, who collapsed after being injured, was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.