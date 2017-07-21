Buzzing this weekend

THIS weekend is going to be a little busier than normal, as the summer feting starts kicking into gear!

You can prep for Saturday by getting tipsy up at Giftland, or taking in some amazingly cheap cocktails in Kitty.

Also, the National Hip Hop and Poetry finals goes down tonight, and from past experience, that’s going to be one packed- out event!

Anyway, if you’re looking for a whole new atmosphere, taking a trip to Region One for the ‘Moruca Expo’ just might be what you need!

And, come Saturday, your options get a little wider. Another boat cruise let’s you party the night away on the Demerara River, or you could head on down to Diamond for a pool party where a “bumper inspector” will be on site.

Then there’s a heated war set for GFC Ground. But don’t worry; you don’t have to enlist! Just catch the battle from the side line! Or you could spend the night as a “Soca Soldier” over at the Palm Court.

Hikers Hockey Club is rolling out another retro party. On Sunday, you can mellow out at the Ramada Princess Hotel pool with some barbecue.

TODAY

**There’s going to be cocktails, and there’s going to be girls at World of Cocktails on David Street Kitty today!

It’s the “Island Fete,Video Shoot” where cocktails are $500, and there’s going to be free shots and non-stop vibes.

**The 13th Annual Moruca Expo starts from today in Santa Rosa Village, at Moruca, in Region One!

Discover and enjoy this beautiful indigenous community and their culture, as you indulge in any of the host of activities planned for the two days, including crab catching competition, swimming, road race, Miss Moruca Pageant, football, volleyball, calypso Competition, crab-quake making, craft display, archery, piwari drinking competition, aquatics and much more.

**Get ready to get tipsy! Pulse Entertainment presents “Tipsy Friday” at the District Ultra Lounge, at the Giftland Mall!

Music by DJ Ryan and DJ Country Boy. Party starts at 20h00. Ladies free before 22h00pm. Tickets: $2000.

**The National Hip Hop and Poetry Night finals are here, and it’s on tonight at the 704 Sky Lounge!

Fifteen final entries, including eight poets, two singers, and five rap entries, all battling for the grand prize of $150,000!

TOMORROW

**Back by popular demand, another boat cruise on the Demerara River, and this one is the “Summer Night Rider”!

Boat sets sail from T&HD wharf in Kingston and heads up the Demerara River, partying to the vibes of Stitchie Vibes Machine, Atlantic Star One-Man Band, Fusion, Stereo Sonic and Determined Sound System, while enjoying the breathtaking view of the Georgetown riverline!

Boarding time: 19h00 – 21h00! Ticket: $2500.

**It’s going down at GFC Ground and it’s going to be loud, as Empire Media brings back “Art of War”!

Nine of Guyana’s baddest and bravest DJs will do battle on 1 Night, 1 Stage for 1 Trophy, 1 Year Bragging Rights and $750,000 cash prize!

**Calling all “Soca Soldiers”! Break out your best soldier-esque outfit and get ready to be a party animal all night long!

Future Entertainment presents “Camouflage Fete” at Palm Court! Training by the BOOM DJs: Gully Ras, Selector Diamond, Selector Carl & Dj Shizzle! Prizes for the best dressed camouflage outfit and crew! Ladies free b4 22h00!

**You’ve been asking for it, and who are we to deny you the ULTIMATE Retro Party!

Hikers Hockey Club presents the return of Into The Night!

This July, the Everest Cricket Club will rock with vibes from the 70s, 80s and early 90s, and a line-up of popular DJs and our Signature Cocktail Bar. Tickets: $2,000.

**Everything wet up at Mark Pool (Brazilian pool) at “First Bridge” Diamond Scheme tomorrow!

With the massive girls’ time pool party, it’s skimpy dimpy! Black stone family, and Gully Ras & Diamond will shell it down pool party style!

“Bumper Inspecta”, Jumo, scheduled to take the stage! Hot girls free before 21h00!

SUNDAY

It’s Sunday Barbecue! Bring your family for an Afternoon of Fun at the Ramada Georgetown Princess and enjoy our Heat to the Meats Tenderized BBQ Lunch Buffet Special at our splendid poolside, with relaxing music! BBQ: $4000.