‘Art of War’ set for GFC Ground

IN WHAT is promised to be a night of musical warfare, Mackeson & Empire Media Inc. is once again set to host the highly anticipated Art of War 2017 on Saturday, July 22 at the GFC Ground, Bourda.

This event, which is in its second year, has already created a social media craze with fans all hyped and ready for the battle.

Art of War will feature nine of Guyana’s elite DJs and Selectors who will do battle for $750,000, one trophy and one year bragging rights.

Competing DJs and Selectors are: Defending champions Platinum & Skinny Hype, Dillon & Charley, Turf Teacha & Tall Boss, Antsman, Keston, Mystro, Dauren (Berbice) Chinese Assassin (Essequibo) and Spotlight Sound (Linden).

The clash will last four rounds.

ROUND 1: Declaration of War (Anything goes, including dub-plates) 2 Elimination – 10mins.

ROUND 2: Engage the Enemy (Anything goes, including dub-plates) 2 Elimination – 8 mins.

ROUND 3: Dead Artiste Round (Only the music of dead artistes can be played; no dub-plates) 2 Elimination – 10mins.

ROUND 4: Final Round: Tune-for-Tune, vocal artistes only. First to 5; no dub-plates.

The Art of War clash will be judged by the fans, while the rules will be enforced by the Host/Emcee.

The audience will be asked to judge by a show of hands; not by voice or noise.

Early juggling will be provided by Father Moey Determine Immortal Sound, Frequency Sound, DJ Unruly, DJ Supreme and TRS Sound.

Tickets are $1,500, and will be available soon at Nigel’s Supermarket Depot, White Castle Fish shop and Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar.

Gates will be opened from 18h00 and the Clash starts at 21h00.

For more information, you can like our Facebook page, ‘Empire Media Inc’; follow us on Instagram @empiremediainc; or call David Williams on 687-0989, or Eusi Davis on 862-233-0494.