2017 Digicel Schools Football Tournament

… Waramadong thrash Bartica for Region 7 title

OVERNIGHT showers and a slightly soggy section of the Ministry of Education ground could not dampen the parade of the Waramadong team as they clubbed Bartica 6-0 in the Region Seven Final of the Digicel Schools Football Tournament yesterday.

The eventual champions were in fine form, as they disposed of the Barticans with the first goal coming off the boot of Whitaker Paul in the 9th minute They doubled their money with Colin Edwards just four minutes later as they exhorted their dominance early.

Reon McNaughton joined the party in the 22nd and 37th minutes as he netted his brace to put the game well out of the reach of the opponents before the conclusion of the first half.

The score could have been much higher had it not been for the tenacity and determination of the Bartica goalkeeper who managed to stop the majority of the rabid Waramadong attacks.

On the resumption, things didn’t get better for Bartica as Devon Nathan completed his brace in the 56th and 78th to ensure the game ended 6-0, much to the cheers of those Waramadong fans present.

The Waramadong side move on to play their next match against the Region Three champions Uitvlugt at the Leonora Stadium on Sunday.