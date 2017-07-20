Three Port Kaituma miners killed at Venezuela border location

Three Port Kaituma , North West District miners met a brutal end following a robbery at a mining camp at the Venezuela border on Thursday morning .

Commander of “F” Division of the Guyana Police Force, Rabindranath Budhram confirmed that the men, Vernon Eudoxie 63 , Cologne Solomon , 23 an ex-policeman and Samuel Moses 19 were killed during the incident. Another man was injured and he is currently being treated at the hospital in Port Kaituma.

The incident occurred around 3:00hrs on Thursday at an area known as “Imatake Backdam” across the Venezuela border.

Reports are that the men were robbed on several occasions by Spanish-speaking men prior to Thursday’s incident.

The men’s bodies were brought out of the area on Thursday night and taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital mortuary.