Teen injured in Pomeroon river accident

A 19-year old Pomeroon resident was hospitalised on Thursday after a boat ferrying passengers to a funeral, collided with a log along the Region Two River.

Reports are that Denroy Henry was among several passengers travelling along the river and in the vicinity of Grant Trial Lower Pomeroon, the boat’s engine hit a log which was submerged in the water. The accident occurred around 12:30 hrs.

Henry was flung from the vessel and the young man reportedly hit the back of his head on the vessel’s engine. He was rushed to the Charity Hospital for treatment in an unconscious state. At the time, the man and his relatives were attending the funeral of the late Ravin Piper, an 18-year old who perished following a boat mishap outside the mouth of the Moruca River last Friday night.

Henry was later transferred from to the Suddie Hospital. He is said to be in a critical but stable condition.