Taxi driver shot in Stanleytown

A 40-year-old taxi driver from Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara, is nursing a gunshot wound to his left thigh at a West Demerara Hospital.

According to a police report, the victim alleged that about 19:30 hrs on Wednesday night, he was in company of his girlfriend conversing on the Stanleytown Public Road, when an identifiable male armed with a handgun discharged several rounds at him, from a distance, one of which struck him.

The shooter then escaped in a waiting car. He was rushed to the hospital and admitted in a stable condition. No arrest has been made and investigations are in progress.