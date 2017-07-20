Lethem concrete building crumbles to pieces overnight

Mayor of Lethem, Carlton Beckles has rebuffed reports that a building which collapsed to pieces overnight at the Region Nine Township was as a result of flooding.

The double flat building, which is owned by businessman Frank Satnarine, stood in the commercial district of the area. It was expected to be converted into an agro-processing facility. There were no reports of injuries, however several dogs which were in the building at the time were trapped beneath rubble. Sources at Lethem noted that the building was built at a cost amounting to more than G$200M.

Beckles noted that there are several other buildings in the vicinity of the rubble and as such flooding could not be attributed to the collapse. He said that while there is inundation in sections of the town, there are many other buildings which over the years withstood the test of time.