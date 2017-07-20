Kitty man found guilty of cocaine possession

-gets 3 years jail

A businessman was on Thursday sentenced to three years imprisonment after being found guilty by City Magistrate, Leron Daly for trafficking cocaine.

Joseph Ramsey, 45, of Kitty, Georgetown was convicted of having 25 ½ grams of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking on March 24, 2016, at Kitty. The father of one was represented by attorney, Adrian Thompson.

Police Prosecutor, Sanj Sing had called three witnesses in the matter. According to reports, on the day in question, at about 22:30 hrs, acting on information received, the police went to Ramsey’s Railway Line, Kitty home and conducted a search on the premises.

The suspected narcotics were found inside Ramsey’s bedroom in a black plastic bag. Ramsey reportedly told the ranks that the drugs belonged to him.