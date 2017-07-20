Key witness in Berbice Carpenter’s murder reportedly poisoned

A teen, who is said to be a key witness in the murder of Berbice Carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt, was reportedly poisoned and had to be rushed to nearby hospital on Thursday morning.

The teen is said to be in a serious condition and according to relatives, his condition is “deteriorating.”

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, the teen was reportedly fed poisonous food over the course of several days and subsequently collapsed on Thursday.

Marcus Brian Bisram, 27, the man who is wanted in Guyana for the murder of Narinedatt, was recently caught in Queens, New York and remanded to prison pending extradition. The 16-year-old boy is said to be friends with a relative of Bisram.

Ranks from the Guyana Police Force are investigating the report and according to information, a team comprising of two detectives from the Major Crimes Unit were sent to the region to investigate.

Meanwhile, a relative of the teen told this newspaper that a relative of Bisram threatened to “slow poison the boy; he seh if the bai dead it ain’t gon get no case.”

Bisram is wanted here in connection with the murder of Narinedatt whose lifeless body was found on the #70 Public Road. It is alleged that on the night of the murder, Bisram was hosting an after-party for the Community Policing Group during which he reportedly made sexual advances to Narinedatt, who was present at the party, but was rejected. Reports are that Narinedatt was urinating when the Guyanese/US based businessman approached him and tried to touch his private parts. Narinedatt became angry and accosted the businessman and slapped him twice. The businessman then reportedly ordered one of his bodyguards to “get rid of him,” and that he (businessman) “will deal with it.”

The carpenter was reportedly viciously attacked by the bodyguards and several others joined in beating him to death, allegedly in the presence of all at the party. His body was placed on the public road and ran over by a car to make it appear to be an accident. Soon after, seven persons were arrested with two allegedly confessing that Narinedatt was beaten to death and fingered Bisram as the mastermind behind the act.