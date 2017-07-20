Everest Masters to host Central Trinidad in T20 clash on Sunday

EVEREST Masters of Guyana will host Central Trinidad on Sunday in a T20 fixture at the Everest ground. The one-off encounter is jointly sponsored by Trophy Stall and Professional Printing Services of Trinidad and Tobago and will commence at 13:00hrs.

Former senior national players Rabindranauth Seeram, Lennox Cush and Rohan Sarjoo will spearhead the Everest Masters to be captained by Rajesh Singh and will include Sahadeo Hardaiow, Richard Sukhdeo, Basil Persaud, Saheed Mohamed, Imtiaz Sadik, Rakesh Gangaram, Ronald Jiasingh, Satyendra Khemraj, Sudesh Persaud and Johnny Azeez.

Lennox Cush is best known and is the only regional cricketer to have claimed two hat-tricks during his career while Rabindranauth Seeram is remembered to have been an elegant middle-order batsman and former national coach.

They will join forces with the aggressive Rohan Sarjoo and consistent run-getters Basil Persaud, Saheed Mohamed and Sahadeo Hardaiow in rolling back the years..

Meanwhile, Central Trinidad will be led by Rajendra Mangalie and will include Narine Bidhesi, Shazan Babwah, Richard Ramkissoon, Avidesh Samaroo, Clifton Rajkumar, Amardoe Lutchman, Harrynaribe Nandaram, Mukesh Persad, Jodhan Manohar, Hermant Balkai, Navin Munroo, Abraham Sammy and Hafiz Mohamed. Lochan Bagraj will serve as the visitors’ manager. (Elroy Stephney)