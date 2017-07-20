Duo accused of possessing illegal gun, ammo granted bail

AFTER almost two months on remand, two men who were charged with the illegal possession of firearm and ammunition were granted bail by City Magistrate, Annett Singh on Thursday.

Jamie Marks, 27, a taxi driver, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara and Mark Griffith, 19, a miner of One Mile Wismar, Linden were charged separately in May and were initially refused bail after denying the charge when it was read to them by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

It is alleged that on May 19, 2017 at Duncan Street, Georgetown they had 9 mm pistol along with nine matching rounds in their possession without being the holder of firearm licenses.

Marks was additionally slapped with another charge, which alleged that on May 19, 2017 at Duncan Street, Georgetown he fraudulently placed a fake licence plate, PNN 1154 on a motorcar, which is registered under PVV 3532. He denied the charge.

The matter was transferred before Magistrate Singh who released the men on bail Thursday. Marks was released on a total of $ 250,000 bail while Griffith was granted $175,000 on the two charges. The matter will be recalled on August 4, 2017.

According to reports, acting on information received, police trailed the men after suspecting that the registration plates on the car were false, and subsequently intercepted them on Sheriff and Duncan Streets, Georgetown.

A search was carried out on the vehicle and the unlicensed gun and ammunition were found.