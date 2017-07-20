Breaking News: Dr Roopnaraine withdraws resignation

Days after he submitted his resignation as Minister of Public Service, Dr Rupert Roopnaraine has withdrawn it, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon announced on Thursday at a post cabinet media briefing.

The media was told that Dr Dr Roopnaraine withdrew the resignation after meeting with President David Granger on Wednesday evening.

He remains a member of Parliament and a member of the cabinet.

He had tendered his resignation just one month after being transferred from the Education Ministry to the Ministry of Public Service.

This was confirmed by the Working Peoples’ Alliance (WPA) – the party which Dr. Roopnaraine represents in the coalition government. The WPA executive submitted his resignation letter to President David Granger on Sunday.

When questioned about the matter on Wednesday, the President confirmed that he was in receipt of a letter from Dr. Roopnaraine but that he was not in a position to disclose its contents.

“I received a letter from Dr. Roopnaraine, the contents of which I will not disclose. But he cannot resign until I have accepted his resignation. And as far as I’m concerned I have not done so” President Granger told reporters.

Asked if he would be accepting the resignation letter, the President offered that: “I have to meet with Dr. Roopnaraine to discuss certain matters with him and when those discussions are ended if he wishes to speak with the media he speak with the media. But right now Dr. Roopnaraine remains a member of the Cabinet.”