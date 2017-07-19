Vessels in Moruca fatal collision were unlicensed

A PRELIMINARY investigation into the recent Moruca River boat collision in the involving a 40HP and 75HP powered wooden vessels, has revealed that the operators of both vessels were unlicensed.

The collision has so far claimed the life of one passenger, a second man who is believed to have perished also is yet to be found and search continue for him.

A statement from Maritime Administration (MARAD) on Wednesday noted that the vessels were not equipped with navigational lights. George Piper, a Pomeroon River farmer and his son Ravin Piper, 18, along with another man identified only as ‘Wood’ were tossed out of a vessel in which they were travelling late Friday night at the mouth of the Moruca River near the Atlantic Coast.

The 18-year-old’s body was discovered on Sunday while his father is yet to be found. Relatives of the duo called on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation as something seemed amidst. According to a relative, the men were returning to the Farm Beach area where they reside when the two vessels collided. The relative said ‘Wood’ told them that he was operating the vessel’s light while Ravin Piper was operating the engine; his father was asleep at the time of the collision.

‘Wood’ told the Piper family that he looked up while operating the light and saw a larger vessel, which was operated by the Kumaka District Hospital at Moruca, in their path. As a result, he jumped out of the boat but the elder Piper was asleep and his son was hit in the face by the impact.

Meanwhile, MARAD said passenger vessels are allowed by the Administration to operate after sunset whenever there is an emergency case involving the transporting of sick persons to the nearest hospital; however some operators are non-compliant in this regard.

“MARAD will continue in its effort to ensure that the river safety rules are maintained on the country’s waterways,” the statement noted.

It is in this light that MARAD has collaborated with the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Coast Guard to conduct marine exercises within riverain areas of the country. The exercised commenced on Monday in the Parika-Supenaam area.

“The marine exercises will be ongoing, and involves joint patrols, comprising of MARAD Officers, Fisheries Officers, and the Coast Guard who will check the certification and registration of vessels and boat operators, and also ensuring that the operators comply with all river safety rules,” the statement noted.

Targeted areas include Bartica, Mazaruni, Charity, Pomeroon, Moruca Mabaruma, Morawhanna, Port Kaituma, and Berbice.