US$17.5M to upgrade three hospitals

GOVERNMENT on Wednesday signed a Line of Credit (LoC) agreement with the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank of India) totalling US$17.5M for the modernisation of three regional hospitals.

The LoC agreement between EXIM Bank of India and the government was signed by Finance Minister, Winston Jordan and EXIM Bank’s resident representative, Sailesh Prashad, at a simple ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance, Main Street.

The concessional LoC was approved by the bank following a request by the government and is being extended at an interest rate of 1.75 per cent per annum with a repayment of 20 years, including a moratorium period of five years.

The money will be used to modernise the country’s primary health care systems specifically the West Demerara, Bartica and Suddie Regional hospitals, said Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence.

Minister Lawrence expressed much gratitude to the Government of India and the Exim Bank for approving the LoC, noting that “it is our intent to ameliorate our services at the health centres and clinics since these facilities play a critical role in a population’s health.”

She said the Public Health Ministry would now be in a better position to fulfill its mandate to enhance the delivery of primary health-care here.

“It is my belief that this is the most important level of health care and it is incumbent on the health centres to interact with our people to ensure that we deliver comprehensive services, including prevention, promotion, rehabilitation…” the minister said.

TREMENDOUS IMPACT

Additionally, in keeping with the Public Health Ministry’s 2020 vision which characterises a working and comprehensive primary health care programme, the minister said the modernisation will have a tremendous impact on the sector.

“The Ministry wants to ensure that the service reaches all of our people and that we cater adequately for their needs,” Minister Lawrence added.

Similarly, Minister Jordan thanked the Government of Indian and the EXIM Bank of India for approving the LoC. He said in addition to the physical upgrades to the three hospitals, medical equipment would also be purchased.

“The resources would be used to refurbish existing facilities and construct new buildings at the Suddie Regional Hospital, West Demerara Hospital and Bartica Hospital. Additionally, medical equipment will be procured to furnish the new and renovated facilities,” the Finance Minister said.

He said, upon completion, residents in neighbouring and surrounding communities can expect improved health care delivery and service.

The provision of quality health care remains the primary objective of his government, said Jordan.

“An effective public health system is essential to provide care for the sick, for instituting measures that prevent diseases and promote the general well-being of the Guyanese populace,” he noted.

EASE BURDEN

Jordan said too that the upgrade of the aforementioned facilities will ease the burden currently placed on the budget of the Public Health Ministry, since the Ministry is responsible for evacuating hinterland patients to GPHC for highly specialised care during emergencies.

“As observed for years, many residents of the outlying regions prefer to seek medical attention at the GPHC believing that the services provided there are superior to that at regional health care facilities. This intervention is expected to change that perception while allaying fears about the quality of the regional health systems and facilities,” the finance minister added.

Government signed a similar agreement with EXIM Bank of India in Washington for the acquisition of fixed and mobile drainage and irrigation pumps to service Georgetown and its environs in February.

India has been supporting Guyana’s socio-economic development since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1966.

Over the years, bilateral relations by way of LoC includes US $50M for the East Coast-East Bank Demerara Link Road Project; US $18 for Ocean Ferry Vessel, which includes a grant component of US $8M, and US$4M for procuring mobile and fixed pumps.

Tenders for the ferry are currently being advertised by the Government of India and construction of the vessel which will ply the Georgetown, Port Kaituma route will begin as soon as the successful bidder is identified.

Additionally, the government of India is providing US$1M grant for Guyana to establish a Centre for Excellence in Information and Communications Technology (CEIT) which will be located at the University of Guyana (UG).

Guyana is also receiving support in the agricultural sector with the provision of gears and institutional strengthening for staff of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Another area includes the provision of renewable energy equipment and continued training in related field.

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Venkatachalam Mahalingham, in brief remarks apologised for the delay in the road project but noted that due to circumstances beyond their control, new companies had to be selected for the project.

He said the Government of Indian wanted to ensure that the infrastructure is of high quality but unfortunately the companies identified were major companies that cannot come to Guyana for such a project.

Notwithstanding that, the Indian High Commissioner noted that efforts are being made to ensure that a company is selected soonest so that headway can be made on the project.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Guyana’s Ambassador to India, Dr. David Pollard; Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma and several senior staff of the Finance Ministry.