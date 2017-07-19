Region 10 teachers need more support

Dear Editor

KINDLY permit me some space in your column to publish this letter in which I concur with my fellow teachers in Region Number 10.

This region has been in continuous decline over the past four years as it relates to professionalism, deportment, moral values, equity, academic performance, and the list goes on. Whatever our results at National Assessments are, all the praise and all the glory must be given to our hardworking teachers, since the Department of Education has absolutely nothing to do with it. We received no guidance from the Department of Education, but lots of criticisms and threats. Gone are the days when our schools received supplies in a timely manner. The books are submitted for signature, which takes more than two months to be signed. My school and several others have not received any stocks since last year. Some ‘special’ schools are allowed to:

* Host as much fund-raising activities per term, while others have limited concessions.

* Have teachers attending classes at UG daily, but are always absent from school, even when classes are suspended and UG is closed. When it comes to deportment and moral values, much is left to be desired. There is no such thing as leadership by demonstration emanating from the Department of Education in Region Number 10.

Some head teachers must think twice if they must mete out disciplinary measures to any teacher who is, as it is termed in our region “a crony” of these officers. As I browsed the Minister of Education Facebook page, I noticed that recently, two additional education officers were appointed to Region Number 10. I became very worried to see that the Regional Education Office has more education officers, but yet an individual who has spent less than three months at the school to which she was appointed head teacher and has left it in total chaos, is currently acting in the position of district education officer – Nursery. What is even more upsetting is that this individual is of questionable character. She was even placed before the courts for larceny. Here in Linden, we are fully aware that she is in such a position because she is a crony of the senior education officials in the region.

Mr. Editor, what is most astonishing is that several complaints have been made and everyone in authority turns a blind eye. I remember vividly the support that was sought from the administrators of the Regional Democratic Council. Assurances were given for investigations and action to be taken. Lo and behold, for some reasons unknown to us, all efforts were thwarted. These “Men of God” who were appointed to lead our community in the right direction have become very passive. It was observed that the education officers made use of social media in an instance to threaten to expose a distasteful recording of one politician, and the regional administration withdrew its position on the issues at hand.

Last but not least, important papers such as the two latest National Assessments were being delivered to us at schools by any “Tom or Mary.” Those destined for the river schools, particularly Sub-Region Number Two, arrived on a public bus minus an education officer. We have suffered enough in the education sector in Region Number 10– four long years. This situation is untenable. Our sufferings are synonymous with that which the teachers and pupils of Region Number Eight endured when the current regional education officer of Region Number 10 was in charge of education in that region. Do we need to see pictures of children fetching firewood on their heads or teachers living in uninhabitable conditions to investigate an entire Department of Education?

We are desperately crying out for help. All those that have vested interest in education and the development of Region 10, more importantly our newly-appointed chief education officer, please take immediate action.

Regards

Frustrated teacher