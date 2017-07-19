New justices sworn in

PRESIDENT David Granger has said that the Executive branch of Government will remain independent of the Judiciary.The President gave the assurance on Wednesday morning at State House where four new Puisne judges were sworn in. Justice Rishi Persaud was also sworn in as a Justice of Appeal.The four new judges are Justice Simone Ramlall, Justice Sandil Kissoon, Justice Damone Younge and Justice Gino Persaud. Persaud is said to be one of the youngest to be appointed to the post of judge.The President said the independence of the Judiciary is necessary to ensure the upkeep of the rule of law and pointed out that the Constitution provides for judicial independence. “Let me assure you that the Executive branch of Government stays unreservedly to promoting, to protecting and to preserving judicial independence,” Granger said.He said it is the desire of the government to ensure the Judiciary remains “unbiased”, “unblemished” and “unbridled”.Article 122A(1) of the

Constitution says, “All courts and all persons presiding over the courts shall exercise their functions independently of the control and direction of any other person or authority, and shall be free and independent from political, executive, and any other form of direction and control.” Meanwhile, President Granger told reporters following the swearing-in that nominees for the posts of Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice have been interviewed, and the candidates can be named as early as August. The President would be consulting the Leader of Opposition on these appointments. In May, President Granger swore in acting Chief Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire and High Court Judge Justice Dawn Gregory as Appeal Court judges. During that ceremony at State House, the Head-of-State said the swearing–in of the judges represents a fulfillment of a commitment he had made. “This installation ceremony of judges is an affirmation of the government’s commitment to ensuring a judicial system that reflects the values of independence, impartiality and integrity,” the President had said at the time.President Granger noted too that the Executive has taken steps to ensure the Judiciary does not feel beholden to the Government and the enactment of the Fiscal Management and Accountability (Amendment) Act of 2015 provides for the first time financial autonomy of the Judiciary in accordance with the Constitution being one such step.Government, he said will continue to respect the authority and dignity of the Judiciary whose efficiency relies on there being a full complement of judges and magistrates. Additionally, the President said continued support would be given to the efforts of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to ensure all vacancies are filled. Also present at Wednesday’s ceremony were Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo; Attorney General, Basil Williams; Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan; acting Chancellor, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards and acting Chief Justice George-Wiltshire.