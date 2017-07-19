Man remanded for Albouystown robbery

A 20-year-old man was on Tuesday morning remanded to prison on a charge of robbery under arms, during which he allegedly relieved Patrick Douglas of over $300,000 in jewellery.

It is alleged that on June 14, 2017 at Albouystown, Georgetown, Aubrey Hodge of Howes Street, Georgetown, being armed with a gun, robbed Douglas of one 22- pennyweight gold chain; a 23-pennyweight gold chain and a gold ring totalling $345,000.

Hodge, a gold miner, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore objected to bail, stating that the defendant had been on the run since he committed the act and he may not return to court if released on bail.

Bail was denied by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan who then remanded the unrepresented accused to jail. The matter has been adjourned until August 11, 2017.