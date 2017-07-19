Linden protest broke the back of PPP

-AG tells candlelight memorial

LINDEN 2012 protest contributed greatly to the APNU+AFC victory at the 2015 general elections, Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Basil Williams has acknowledged, saying that the attempts by the previous administration to hike electricity rates in the town resulting in a 36- day protest in July 2012, is one of the main reasons the coalition won the 2015 elections.

Williams acknowledged also that Linden voted solidly for the coalition party. Williams was at the time addressing the candlelight vigil held in commemoration of the three Linden martyrs; Ron Sommerset, Shemroy Bouyea and Allan Lewis, who were shot dead, during a bloody and fiery protest which took place on July 18, 2012.

The vigil saw a reasonable turn out, of mostly regional political figures, family members and close friends of the martyrs. Minister Williams who gave the feature address, said that one of the major successes of the protest, in addition to the continuation of subsidised electricity for the town, is the removal of the PPP from power and this would not have been possible if Lindeners, who were marginalised by the party for 23 years, did not vote as they did in 2015.

It is for this reason that the three martyrs should always be remembered and their names should live on.

“We believe, five years ago, that the events contributed greatly to the removal of the last government from power, there is no question about that, people had enough of the PPP and so Shemroy, Ron and Allan, they could rest comfortably where they are, to know that they contributed to the advent of the APNU- AFC coalition,” Williams said.

The Attorney General affirmed that as a result of the one seat majority that the Opposition achieved at the 2011 elections, the PPP then attempted to bully the people of Linden into submission by means of the electricity hike but they did not succeed.

“And, so they know that their end was near after the 2011 election and so it was no surprise that they attempted to retaliate against Linden,” he said.

As a result of this great sacrifice, Williams in responding to a request made by Regional Chairman, Renis Morian, said that he will make representation for a monument to be built in memory of the three martyrs, as well as, to add the commemoration events to the calendar of national events since they were the catalyst for change. Five years later, Williams said that change is evident in Linden and the people are now breathing comfortably but posited that justice is still out there for martyrs.

Former Regional Chairman, Sharma Solomon, who played a pivotal role in the protest, in a short address, said that the main focus of the commemoration should be the three martyrs, as well as, those who were seriously injured. He urged Lindeners to continue to support their families, not only on July 18th, but regularly.

“They need our support…even in terms of our prayers…our strength, in terms of the support we give, we have people who are severely injured and still carrying their injuries.” Solomon said that the aim of the protest has been met since Lindeners continue to benefit from subsidised electricity.

“Five years, on, the electricity bill and subsidies that came out of Linden, is almost $3 B…five years the subsidies are more than what it cost to take care of this entire region, five years, it is $15B cash,” Solomon said while adding that cost would have been placed on the backs of every Lindener.

Councillor, Charles Sampson urged the government to consider strategies that will lower the consumption of electricity in the town, such as the purchasing of energy saving bulbs and the use of alternative energies such as a wind turbine.

Continued support

Member of Parliament, Audwin Rutherford who represented the AFC, said that the party will continue to support Lindeners in any protest against injustice, as was done in 2012. He added that the welfare of the relatives of those that lost their lives will now be embraced by the AFC, even more than was done in the past.

Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira described July 18 as a date that has scarred his memory since he lost two friends and a neighbour, but also remembers that time as one where Lindeners demonstrated unity for a unified cause.

“The people’s struggle as it was called, really demonstrated the envious bond of our community, and we will continue to exhibit such unity for the development of our people and community whenever and if necessary.”

The candle light vigil was held at the spot where the three Lindeners were shot while the wreaths were laid on their graves at the Bamia Cemetery. The candles were lit and placed in the form of the martyrs’ initials.

In June 2012, Lindeners took to the streets to protest the increase cost for electricity from $5 per Kilowatt to $65 that was being proposed by the then Government. The protest actions escalated and the entire town was shut down while main roads became impassable. A Commission of Inquiry (CoI) found that the martyrs were shot by law enforcement officers. Many public buildings and vehicles were burnt while public structures were destroyed. The period of events was described as the Linden struggle. Presently, Lindeners continue to enjoy the subsidised payment of electricity of $5 per kilowatt per hour.