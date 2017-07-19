Joint Services closing in on escapee Stafrei Alexander in Berbice

Joint Services ranks are on the trail of prison escape Stafrei Alexander who was reportedly wounded during an operation which commenced on Tuesday at Port Mourant , Berbice.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan confirmed on Wednesday morning that a security operation was ongoing in Berbice.

Reports are that Alexander was shot as he escaped from the ranks during the operation in the Port Mourant Backlands. He was discovered in a hammock at the time.

Alexander and three other men are wanted by the authorities following their escape from the Georgetown Prison two Sundays ago during an unrest which gutted the prison.

The others are: Cobena Stephens aka “OJ”, Mark Royden Williams and Uree Varswyk.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the wanted men are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.