Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine resigns

-President to meet with the Former Education Minister

MINISTER of Public Service, Dr. Rupert Roopnarine has tendered his resignation as a Minister just one month after being reassigned to that ministry.

The letter was submitted to President David Granger on Sunday last by the Working Peoples’ Alliance (WPA member).

However, the President has said that the Former Education Minister remains a Minister and a Cabinet member until he accepts the resignation letter.

“I received a letter from Dr. Roopnaraine, the contents of which I will not disclose but he cannot resign until I have accepted a resignation and as far as I am concerned, I have not done so,” the President told reporters this morning at State House .

He added that: “I have to meet with Dr. Roopnaraine to discuss certain matters with him and when those discussions are ended if he wishes to speak with the media he speak with the media but right now Dr. Roopnaraine remains a member of the Cabinet.”

Dr. Roopnarine was reassigned to the Public Service Ministry from the Education Ministry which he was assigned to in 2015.

Several executive members of the WPA have already indicated that they would not be available to replace Dr. Roopnaraine if a post was made available to the party which coalesced with five others to form the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).