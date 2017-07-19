Cocaine valued $85M seized in Pomeroon River

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard on Monday intercepted a speedboat with 94.954 kilograms of cocaine, which carries a local street value of about $85M, in the Pomeroon River.

According to a brief statement from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), two male occupants identified as John DaSilva called “Martin” of Grant Strong Hope, Pomeroon River, Essequibo Coast and Kevin Fitz Gordon of Jib Housing Scheme, also on the Essequibo, were heading to Georgetown but when they saw the Coast Guard vessel, they decided to turn around and tried to escape.

However, the two Guyanese men were intercepted by the Coast Guards and arrested after the discovery was made. They were intercepted about four miles off the mouth of the Pomeroon River. The men, vessel and suspected narcotics were handed over to CANU officers.

CANU ranks have begun processing the vessel and its contents. The two male occupants of the vessel remain in custody. Both suspects are expected to be presented before a city magistrate this week.

Gordon was previously charged and placed before the court in 2015 for the possession of 1.0854 kg of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He was acquitted on the charge but in June 2017 he was arrested by CANU ranks for possession of a large quantity of US currency and handed over to SOCU.

It is reported that a large quantity of similarly packaged cocaine were seized in Suriname earlier this month.