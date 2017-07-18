Waramadong cruise through to Digicel schools football next round

… play Bartica tomorrow

REGION Seven favourites and defending champions Waramadong were in fine form as they marched into the regional final of the 2017 Digicel schools football tournament on Sunday.

Paruima were the victims of an onslaught at the hands of the Waramadong side who showed no mercy to their opponents as they look to capture that evasive title.

Nadir Walker’s set piece from the corner had enough bend and power to open the scoring for the eventual winners as his shot curled past the flailing hands of the keeper and into the net

The back-and-forth for possession continued as the game progressed, both sides losing the ball in their respective final thirds on numerous occasions before the second of the day, an Avlon Hunter strike solidified Waramadong’s lead.

He latched onto a wing pass before dropping two defenders and unleashing a right-foot rocket that was only stopped by the net in the right corner with Javin Castro etching his name on the scorecard in the 23rd and the half ending at 3-0.

On the return, the Paruima side was set further on the back foot after Colin Edwards slotted home a long ball to make it 4-0, after which Reon McNaughton made it 5-0 in the 66th and Castro coupled his brace in the 68th.

The Waramadong side move on to play Bartica in the Regional final tomorrow at the Leonora Synthetic Track Facility on the West Coast Demerara with the winner moving on to the national playoffs.