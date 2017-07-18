Trini escapee recaptured …others urged to surrender

POLICE on Monday afternoon nabbed Cornelius Thomas, one of six prisoners who had escaped from the Georgetown Prison two Sundays ago.

Thomas, a Trinidadian national, was reportedly caught at a house in ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown. According to a police release, an intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Joint Services has resulted in Thomas being recaptured at 15:20 hrs yesterday afternoon. His capture follows that of Desmond James who was picked up last Friday in Canal #1 Polder.

Four other escapees remain at large. They are Cobena Stephens aka “OJ”, Mark Royden Williams aka “Smallie”, Stafrei Alexander and Uree Varswyk.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the wanted men are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

During an interview with the Department of Public Information on Monday, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan called on relatives and friends of escapees who might have information on their whereabouts to come forward and share it with the authorities. “It’s going to be rough out there. Get out and give yourself up. You’re not going to win against the state, absolutely not,” Ramjattan said.

Minister Ramjattan also urged that the families of the escapees do their civic duty, “If you’ve got any information, please come forward and help the police. It is to ensure the stability and security of our country that we capture them as early as possible. These pieces of information that you have will be held in the highest of confidentiality. Please don’t be afraid to come forward and help.”

He also thanked the members of the Joint Services for their efforts since the July 9, Georgetown Prison fire, and the workers of the Public Infrastructure Ministry and contractors describing it as “a massive effort” to get the new holding facility at Lusignan Prison, ready. The Minister visited the East Coast Demerara Prison, this afternoon, to see the new facilities and spoke to DPI.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels issued a stern warning to potentially errant ranks, noting that strict measures are in place to check all of those persons entering prohibited areas. He said, “This is a moment for you to reconsider because if you’re caught, my recommendation will be guided by the Prison Act. More than likely, it will see the most harsh punishment being recommended.”

Supporting the efforts is the Guyana Police Force which is helping to sanitize the prison and ensuring that all prisoners are safe. Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken said, “We will continue to work with the Joint Services to ensure that normalcy prevails.”

The Guyana Defence Force is also supporting the Civil Authority. Ranks on the ground are being commanded by Lt Colonel Ramkarran Doodnauth. He explained that the GDF is also in support of the efforts being made to recapture those on the run from custody. The Guyana Fire Service also has a unit here on standby.

Efforts are continuing to have the Brick Prison at Camp Street, prepared to accommodate 250 prisoners and 100 more in another section. Prisoners who are within one month of their sentences’ completion and those remanded for bailable offences are being released as recommended by prison authorities. Approximately 300 prisoners, at the Lusignan facility were moved to the recently constructed tarmacked area of the compound, by 18:00hrs today. The remainder held in the walled, open area, are expected to be sanitized and moved to the same holding facility by today according to Samuels.