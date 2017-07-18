Three held after robbery at Mabaruma

POLICE at Mabaruma have detained a taxi driver after three men attacked and robbed a family in the North West District sub-region on Monday afternoon.

Reports are that around 14:00hrs on Monday afternoon, three men were dropped off by the taxi-driver at Wanaina Hill at the home of popular North West gold dealer, Geoffrey Hercules aka “Nan-chick”.

Wanaina Hill is located some six miles from Mabaruma.

The men were seen entering the yard of the businessman and later, residents were alerted that the family was robbed. Reports are that the men brutally attacked the businessman’s son, who was gun-butted during the melee. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment. A report was made to the Mabaruma Police Station and ranks took the taxi driver into custody as they investigated the incident.