Taxi driver remanded on drug charge

A 34-year-old taxi driver, who was recently bused by the Custom Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) with over 16 pounds of cannabis in his car, was remanded to prison for drug trafficking on Tuesday.

Glenmore Adrian McBean known as ‘small-man’ of Wismar Hosing Scheme, Linden and Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge. It is alleged that on July 16, 2017 at Soesdyke Junction, Linden Highway, McBean had 7.388 kilograms of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking. Attorney, Bernard DaSilva in an application for bail, told the court that his client is married and has a child.

DaSilva stressed that the drugs were not found in his client’s possession but rather in his vehicle. The attorney contended that on the day in question, McBean was proceeding to Linden with a passenger in the back seat of his taxi when the said passenger asked to be let out at the Soesdyke Junction.

According to DaSilva, the passenger had reportedly received a phone call and exited the vehicle and his client was left to proceed to Linden alone. However, the vehicle was stopped and searched by CANU ranks and the drugs were found in the backseat of the passenger car pocket and also in the trunk.

CANU prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford told the court the ranks received Intel about the drugs since the accused was in Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara which led to the road block at the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. Sandiford further related that during the search of the car, McBean confessed to having a bag of weed in the trunk of his vehicle.

Bail was objected to by the prosecution on the grounds that no special reason was raised by the defense counsel for his pretrial liberty. He was remanded until July 31.