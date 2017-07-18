Sir Garfield Sobers Int’l Schools Cricket Tourney, B’dos

St Joseph, School of the Nations suffer fifth-round defeats

ST Joseph High and School of the Nations suffered defeats in their respective fifth-round matches on Monday.

At Briar Hall, Foundation School beat St Joseph by seven wickets. St Joseph took first strike and were dismissed for an inadequate 144 in 27 of their 40 overs.

Jeremiah Scott, who represented Demerara in the Guyana Cricket Board’s Under-17 Inter-county tournament in April, again spearheaded the scoring with 42; Quinton Sampson, Dodi O’Selmo and David Marshall weighed in with 25, 19 and 12 respectively. Rondre Yearwood claimed 3-15, Shakeem John-Ruck 3-27 and Joshua Corbin 2-22.

The Foundation School replied with 147-3 in 24 overs. Joshua Corbin top-scored with 55 not out, followed by Glennico King, 51.

At Friendship, Bolton School of the UK beat ‘Nations’ by seven wickets. ‘Nations’ batted first and were bowled out for 127 in 28.4 overs.

The usually consistent Mark Ramsammy, who represented Essequibo in this year’s GCB/Hand-in-Hand Under-19 50-overs tournament, was again the leading scorer with 38; Mark Baptiste, Suresh Jainarine and Akash Singh weighed in with 21, 17 and 12, respectively. Bolton replied with 131-3 in 16 overs. Joe Ball made 51, Harry Bevan 29 not out and Daniel Southworth 23.

Meanwhile, in fourth-round matches played last Friday, St Joseph High rebounded from their third-round loss by crushing Queen’s College (QC) of Barbados by eight wickets at the Foursquare ground.

Batting first, the QC lads were dismissed for 145 in 33.5 overs, with Ajani Waterman top-scoring with 48. For St Joseph Evan Blair claimed 3-21 and skipper Kennard Moonsammy 3-25. Chasing a rain-induced, reduced target of 115 in 30 overs, St Joseph made light work of the total, reaching 117-2 in 13.1 overs. Jeremiah Scott led the way with a well-played 72, followed by Kennard Moonsammy 20 and Quinton Sampson 15 not out.

At Windward, French Verandah Community College of St Vincent (STV) crushed ‘Nations’ by 102 runs. STV took first strike and rattled up 247-6 in 37 overs, which was subsequently reduced to 200 in 30 overs because of rain. Romando Browne led with 82 and Zivon Walker 70; Dillon Douglas 37 and Rayon Williams 19 also made useful contributions.

In their reply, ‘Nations’ found the going rough and crashed to 97 all out in 30 overs.

(Anthony Layne)