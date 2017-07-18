Relatives urge full probe into Moruca boat accident

AS THE search continues for the body of 41-year-old Pomeroon River farmer, George Piper, relatives of the missing man are calling on the authorities to fully investigate Friday night’s boat accident.

George and his son Ravin Piper, 18, along with another man known only as ‘Wood’ were tossed out of a vessel in which they were travelling late Friday night at the mouth of the Moruca River near the Atlantic Coast. While the other man survived the accident, George and his son were discovered missing and a search party located the body of the man’s son on Sunday morning. George remains missing and the man’s sister told the Guyana Chronicle on Monday that no one in authority has reached out to the family.

“I’m the eldest and to me something wrong. Two persons died and no one seem responsible,” she said noting that the family has been spending thousands of dollars in fuel as they search for her brother’s remains.

She said that based on information provided by the man known only as ‘Wood’, the men were returning to the Farm Beach area where they reside when the two boats collided. She said the survivor noted that he was operating the vessel’s light while Ravin Piper was operating the engine; her brother George was asleep at the time of the collision. She said that the survivor told the family that he looked up and saw the larger vessel, which is operated by the Kumaka District Hospital at Moruca, in their path. ‘Wood’ jumped in the water but my brother was sleeping so he couldn’t react and Ravin get hit in he face,” the woman said.

She said that the family was upset that the police placed the survivor in custody all weekend. ”He didn’t do anything, “she noted. Reports from Moruca are that the captain of the hospital’s vessel has been known for operating the vessel in an errant manner along the waterway. Several years ago, the man crashed another boat in the Moruca River while transporting a patient and killed the occupant of another boat. Relatives of the Pipers are calling on the police and the maritime authorities to investigate the incident.