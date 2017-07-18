Lindeners form ‘farmers co-op’

–to help push agriculture in Region 10

By Naomi Marshall

LINDENERS are poised to benefit tremendously from a newly-formed co-op society, the primary objective of which is to promote the economic interests of its members in the field of agriculture.

The organisation, the full name of which is ‘A Sustainable Livelihood Vegetable Production and Marketing Cooperative Society Limited’, was launched last Saturday in Region 10, and among its other objectives is to arrange for the sale of members’ crops and produce, once they are organically or hydroponically grown, using, in the latter’s case, approved hydroponic fertilizers.

The society was installed by one of Guyana’s longest serving Cooperative Officers, Mr Aubrey Crawford, in accordance with the Cooperative Societies Act, Chapter 88:01, in the presence of Member of Parliament, Mr Jermaine Figueira.

At the launch, Mr Crawford, who’s also a veteran photographer, wished the group every success in their future endeavours. “Expand yourself; don’t limit yourself!” he urged.

The society in Linden presently has approximately 29 members, all of whom are bonafide farmers.

Mr William Isaacs was elected Chairman; Mr Orin Gordon, Vice-Chairman; Ms Sheena Bristol, Secretary; and Mr Kevin De Jonge, Treasurer.

According to the Chairman, the idea of banding themselves into an organisation came about after a meeting with the Linden Chambers of Commerce (LCC) and Partners of America during 2015.

The LCC had reportedly invited some farmers to participate in the meeting so they could benefit from what Partners of America had to offer. They were also privy to training in Management, as such training lends itself to the formation of a cluster.

In 2015, the group established the cluster, while in 2016, they held their first major meeting. During the period in question and beyond, they did extensive training in such areas as soil preparation and pest control, and are presently in the final stages of the cluster.