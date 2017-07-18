Linden child killer gets lifetime in jail  

Former postman Rawle Samuels, 29, was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving 30 calendar years by Justice Nareshwar Harnanan in the Georgetown High Court after he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter for the February 6, 2013 murder of his stepson, who was knifed to death at his Buck Foot Hill, Wismar, Linden home.

The judge started at the base of 45 years at the sentencing after which he deducted a total of 15 years for the early plea, remorse and for the positive signs of rehabilitation. Samuels, who was moved to tears after the judge told the court he was sentenced to life imprisonment, will be eligible for parole in 2047.

He was led away to jail in tears and could be heard wailing loudly for some time afterwards. Justice Harnanan told the court that Samuels’ early plea and his admittance to the lesser count of manslaughter were considered during sentencing, but based on the facts of the case, the deceased Jamal Nedd was only four-years-old and body bore two gaping incised wounds. The judge also said that a knife was left embedded in the child’s body and noted that the incident was savage since the child offered no challenge or provocation.

Justice Harnanan told the court that from the probation report, the accused was noted for his penchant for violence towards women but was said to be a hardworking individual who would have been ideal for reform. The judge added that the accused showed genuine remorse but he resorted to violence when dealing with intimate relationships and as such there is no consideration for his release.

PLEA FOR MERCY

When asked if he had anything to say before he was sentenced on Tuesday, the accused told the court that because of his actions he caused people to live in fear and see himself as a disappointment to his family.

Samuels said, “I know I cannot bring back what was lost and saying sorry may not be enough, if I had the chance to turn back the hands of time none of this would have happened.”

At this point, he began to cry as he addressed the court; his relatives who were present also started to cry along with the relatives of the deceased. Samuels asked the relatives of the deceased to forgive him, as he noted that he has failed them; he said he has two children who will grow up without a father. Samuels told the court that his actions caused him to be separated from his children and everyone else as he begged for leniency. According to him, during his time on remand, he had time to think and if given a chance, he will enhance his life.

“I beg you to have mercy on me.”

ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIPS

Meanwhile, Probation Officer for Region 10 Shaneila Wilson, told the court that Samuels was born an only child to his parents but has six siblings from other relationships his parents had.

She related that he grew up at his grandmother’s house in Amelia’s Ward with his mother and stepdad since his biological father did not play a financial role in his upbringing. Wilson told the court that Samuels completed his secondary education and was the lone occupant of his aunt’s house at Buck Hill when he was a pork knocker.

She explained that he is literate and semi-skilled and in 2005 developed a visiting relationship with Jenel Semple while he was a postman for three years and she worked as a sales clerk at a grocer. Wilson added that on September 1, 2008 they had their first baby after which Semple accused him of being unfaithful to her.

The court heard that Semple however left the home and Samuels was charged with assault when he hit her during her pregnancy with their second child. Wilson said Samuels was described as a polite, hardworking and quiet person by his relatives and neighbours who, admitted that they heard he was abusive to Semple but never saw him hit her. They claimed he also smoked illicit drugs and consumed alcohol.

According to the probation officer, in 2009, Samuels started a relationship with Neisha Naranjan and she along with her 4-year-old son, Jamal Nedd moved in with him. The court heard that Samuels became abusive when Naranjan refused to iron his clothes. She too, accused him of being unfaithful to her and she moved out of the house and expressed her desire to end the relationship which angered Samuels, who threatened her in a text message.

The court heard that on the day in question, Samuels attacked Naranjan’s younger sister after which Nedd was knifed to death. The probation officer said that prison record reflects that Samuels’ conduct is of good behaviour and he is part of the cooking team. She said he expressed remorse for his actions during an interview.

Wilson added that Samuels had a promiscuous behavior which resulted in him being unable to maintain a steady relationship as such he became abusive and had difficulty controlling his temper to rejection and resorted to violence. She pointed out that the violence displayed by Samuels led to the death of young Nedd; the probation officer said that this cannot be condoned and justice must be served.

Wilson told the court that Naranjan has another child and is fearful for her life.

The murder

According to state prosecutor, Siand Dhurjon, on the day in question, the accused had a problem with his common law wife, Neisha Naranjan who, is the mother of the four-year-old child.

Naranjan ended the relationship with Samuels after an argument during which he had a dispute with her 17-year-old sister, who managed to ran away but Nedd was nearby and encouraged his aunt to ‘run away’.

At the time, Samuels was chasing the woman and when he heard what the four-year-old said, he became enraged and stabbed the child five times to the body. The knife was reportedly stuck in the child’s back and was removed by the pathologist, who performed the post mortem. The accused and Naranjan shared an intimate relationship and on the day in question the child returned home from school and reportedly witnessed Samuels raping his aunt.

Samuels reportedly confessed to the crime via a caution statement and the state is also in receipt of an eyewitness report. The state was represented by Prosecutors Siand Dhurjon, Shawnette Austin and Lisa Cave while, the defence attorney is Maxwell McKay.