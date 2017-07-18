Jones freed of 2013 murder of Sophia man

Aniki Jones, who was on trial for the 2013 murder of Carl Garnett, walked out of the Georgetown High Court a free man on Tuesday after Justice Nareshwar Harnanan upheld a no-case submission made by defence attorney, Mark Conway in association with Keoma Griffith.

The visibly relieved and smiling Jones expressed gratitude to the court and his attorneys after the judge told him he was free to go. Justice Harnanan contended that after 14 witnesses, the state failed to make out a prima facie case against the accused when they closed their case last week. As such, he directed the 12-member jury to return a formal not guilty verdict.

Jones had pleaded not guilty in the Georgetown High Court for the December 15, 2013 murder of Garnett, a linesman. It is alleged that on the day in question at about 19:00 hrs, the linesman went to Jones’ home with a cutlass and proceeded to fire several chops at him.

It was reported that both men suffered injuries during a fight and were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where Garnett succumbed to his injuries. Garnett, 42 at the time, of 229 Thomas Street, Section ‘B’ South Sophia, had called Jones’ home after which a quarrel ensued. It was alleged that after a heated exchange, Garnett visited Jones’ house with a cutlass and a fight ensued.

The deceased is the father of four children, whose mother is in a relationship with Jones. The state was represented by Siand Dhurjon, Shawnette Austin and Lisa Cave.