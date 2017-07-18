Improved conditions

…200 inmates move in to new holding area at Lusignan

AFTER spending just over a week in a swamped pasture within the perimeter of the Lusignan prison, inmates have been shifted to a better facility.

Approximately 200 prisoners were sanitised and shifted to a newly fenced and asphalted area next to their previous place of confinement on Monday.

Since the Camp Street Prison was destroyed by a fire on July 2, 2017, the over 1000 prisoners who were housed there had to share a space with the inmates at the Lusignan prison. The congestion and living conditions in the pasture led to a few confrontations among inmates. On one occasion prisoners attempted to set alight the facilities within the compound of the Lusignan prison but the situation was quickly handled by ranks of the joint services.

In an attempt to rectify this situation, government took a decision to transfer them to other holding facilities and construct a tarmac and sheds at another walled area obliquely opposite the current abode. Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan confirmed that construction of the facility was completed on Monday and the prisoners were transferred. Over 100 more are expected to be shifted today.

“By midday today all the prisoners should be sanitised and transferred so that the prison can be in a settled state,” said the Minister who pointed out that the new facility is equipped with toilet and bathroom facilities as well as sheds.

Many of the prisoners cooperated during the transfer but there were a few who were reluctant to move. This he said was however dealt with by ranks of the joint services. Although there were a number of hiccups, the minister said that they received the cooperation of most of the prisoners and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure during the construction phase to ensure that the facility was ready within a week.

Director of Prisons, Gladwyn Samuels said that aside from the facility being physically ready, they have ramped up security around the area to ensure that order is maintained. The sanitisation process was the first step in ensuring safety and security, Samuels said, adding that during that process, the prisoners were relieved of all illegal weapons.

“We are warning persons who bring illegal stuff in to desist from it because if you are caught, we will work according to the Prison Act and ensure that a harsh punishment is given,” said the Director of Prisons. Divisional Superintendent of the Guyana Fire Service, Compton Sparman also gave the assurance that the fire service will be on standby at the prison.

He however pointed out that because it is an open facility, the instance of a fire is highly unlikely, but they will nonetheless be ready to extinguish it.

NEXT BIG PROJECT

Meanwhile, Minister Ramjattan outlined that the “next big project” will be the rehabilitation of the concrete facility at the Camp Street Prison.

When this is completed, he said it will be able to house 250 prisoners. Another facility is also being developed and when it is completed it will be able to house another 100-odd prisoners. In the meantime, prisoners who are remanded will be sent to the fenced area at the Lusignan Prison. A number of prisoners who had almost reached the time for their release had been sent home or granted bail so as to reduce the congestion at the prisons.