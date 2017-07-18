Gino Persaud to be sworn in as judge

JUSTICE Rishi Persaud will today be sworn in as a Justice of Appeal before President David Granger while four new Puisne judges, including Gino Persaud will also take the oath of office at a State House ceremony.

The four new judges are Simone Ramlall, Sandil Kissoon, Damone Young and Gino Persaud.

In May, President Granger swore in two appeal court judges, Chief Justice (ag) Roxanne George-Wiltshire and High Court Judge, Justice Dawn Gregory as Appeal Court judges.

During that simple ceremony also held at State House, the Head-of-State said the swearing–in of the judges represents a fulfillment of a commitment he made. “This installation ceremony of judges is an affirmation of the government’s commitment to ensuring a judicial system that reflects the values of independence, impartiality and integrity,” the President said.

He noted that the executive branch of government has no interest in interfering in the work of the judiciary, but seeks its preservation, “which is unbiased, unblemished and unmindful of personal prejudices”.

“The executive branch of Government also has no interest in interfering in the adjudicatory role of the Judiciary,” the President added.

President Granger noted too that the executive has taken steps to ensure the judiciary does not feel beholden to the Government, and the enactment of the Fiscal Management and Accountability (Amendment) Act of 2015 provides for the first time financial autonomy of the judiciary in accordance with the Constitution being one such step.

Government he said will continue to respect the authority and dignity of the judiciary whose efficiency relies on there being a full complement of judges and magistrates.

Additionally, the President said continued support would be given to the efforts of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to ensure all vacancies are filled.

The Head of State posited that the Constitution empowers the JSC “…to make appointments… and to remove and to exercise disciplinary control… over certain judicial and legal officers.”

The Commission is expected therefore to be a fearless custodian of the highest standards of judges’ personal conduct, and is obliged to ensure that its recommendations for appointments will be made on the basis of a clearly defined criteria applied in assessing the appropriateness of appointees.

The President also mentioned that the JSC is aware that an ethically compromised judiciary can cripple the institutional mechanisms established by the legislative branch and enforced by the executive arm of Government.